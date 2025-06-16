1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $13,906,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $3,453,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $2,453,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $4,015,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK stock opened at $292.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.03 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.45.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

