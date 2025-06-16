Trust Point Inc. Sells 1,830 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Point Inc. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,711.90. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $154.72 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average is $155.14. The firm has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

