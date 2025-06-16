U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,001 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:USB opened at $42.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.