Sentry LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sentry LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Sentry LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,946,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 109,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period.

EWJ opened at $73.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.66. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

