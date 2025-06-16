ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Sentry LLC

Sentry LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Sentry LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 43,384 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 288,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.30.

Shares of COP stock opened at $97.00 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

