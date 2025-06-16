Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Short Interest Down 58.1% in May

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 107,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance
Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54.
Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.
Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF
Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Core Balanced ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Micron Joins Latest $200 Billion United States Investment
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 4 Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stocks Available at a Bargain
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- AMD Accelerates Stack Development: Share Price to Follow
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.