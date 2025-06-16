Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Short Interest Down 58.1% in May

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 107,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

