VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Position Decreased by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc cut its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 2.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12,475.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $256.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

