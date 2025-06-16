Short Interest in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT) Drops By 58.9%

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the May 15th total of 92,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCMT. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,260,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,257,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,971,000 after acquiring an additional 269,091 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after purchasing an additional 145,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,943,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,536,000.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

