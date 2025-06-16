139 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Bought by Highline Wealth Partners LLC

Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of VOOV opened at $184.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.26. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $159.99 and a 52-week high of $199.72.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
