Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Has $42.71 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.2% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $74,551,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $200.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.81. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

