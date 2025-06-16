Avid Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 346.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for 0.9% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of IBIT opened at $59.74 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

