OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) Short Interest Update

OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OFX Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OZFRY opened at $2.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. OFX Group has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.65.
OFX Group Company Profile
