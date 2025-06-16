OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) Short Interest Update

OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OFX Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OZFRY opened at $2.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. OFX Group has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

OFX Group Company Profile

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services worldwide. It offers range of products and services to consumers, corporates, online sellers, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016.

