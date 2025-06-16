Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Short Interest Update

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTTW opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.29. Ottawa Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Ottawa Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Ottawa Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ottawa Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.