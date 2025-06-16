iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the May 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,974,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1942 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.
Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
