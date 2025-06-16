iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the May 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,974,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1942 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 924.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

