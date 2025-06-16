American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 0.4% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in American Express by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.9% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 86.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 60.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $287.62 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.