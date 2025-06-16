The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 6.9% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $87.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,152.32. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

