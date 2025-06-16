Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Onefund LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $512.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $526.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

