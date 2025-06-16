Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $12.55 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for approximately 4.1% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $389,867,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $100.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

