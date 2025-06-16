Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Adero Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 5.3% of Adero Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $80,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 18,606 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 104,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE opened at $73.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $74.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

