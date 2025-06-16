FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $623,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $79.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $358.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

