Top Travel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 13th

Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, SoFi Technologies, Booking, American Express, Delta Air Lines, and SAP are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves transportation, lodging, and tourism services—such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines and travel agencies. Investors often monitor these equities as a barometer of consumer confidence and economic health, since demand for travel tends to rise and fall with broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.53. 9,909,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,421,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded down $11.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $990.83. 1,085,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,129. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $439.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $998.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $980.70.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 63,871,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,727,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $177.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5,284.07. 150,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,531. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,076.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,943.51. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,639.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

American Express stock traded down $11.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.90. 2,263,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.27.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $46.98. 9,917,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,010,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

SAP (SAP)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

SAP traded down $8.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.12. 1,175,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP has a 1 year low of $186.50 and a 1 year high of $311.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32.

