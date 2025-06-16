FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vistra by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 132,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $173.68 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.25.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VST shares. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,990,105.60. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $8,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 306,600 shares in the company, valued at $48,136,200. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

