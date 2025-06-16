Best Chinese Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 15th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares of companies headquartered in mainland China or Hong Kong, traded primarily on the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges. They include A-shares (domestically listed, RMB-denominated), H-shares (Hong Kong-listed) and various red-chip or P-chip varieties, and may also be accessed abroad via American Depositary Receipts. Investors use them to gain exposure to China’s diverse and fast-growing economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ DUOL traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $478.48. 550,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,646. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 261.47 and a beta of 1.00. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN stock traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,592. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $34.56 on Friday, hitting $1,153.65. 109,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,844. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,203.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE DEO traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,391. Diageo has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $142.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.92. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ TIGR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,575. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Further Reading