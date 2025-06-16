Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – June 15th

MARA, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, TeraWulf, and Iris Energy are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their business from bitcoin—whether by holding bitcoin on their balance sheets, operating mining facilities, or providing exchange and custody services. By investing in these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements alongside the company’s operational performance. Notable examples include MicroStrategy, Marathon Digital Holdings, and Coinbase Global. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 54,879,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,153,774. MARA has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 6.61.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 39,133,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,407,476. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 4.53.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CleanSpark stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 28,019,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,920,349. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 41,378,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,429,435. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Iris Energy stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 14,334,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,946,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

