Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,292,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,179,000 after acquiring an additional 287,960 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $480.62 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $491.20. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of 942.41, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $428.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the transaction, the president now owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,351,554.96. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total value of $796,002.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,782.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,861 shares of company stock worth $104,770,558. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

