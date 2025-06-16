Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $124.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.16. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $126.72. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.