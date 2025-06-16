Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 937,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $24,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,483,000 after buying an additional 15,300,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,444,000 after buying an additional 3,029,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,933.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,238,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after buying an additional 1,207,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,326,000. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,169,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $28.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

