Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $377.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.