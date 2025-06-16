Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Raised by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,576 shares of company stock worth $133,778,494. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $248.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

