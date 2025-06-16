Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases 36 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PPSC Investment Service Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 523,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,741,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $316.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $212.12 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.