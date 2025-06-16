Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average is $108.66. The stock has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.