Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 931 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.1%
iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $327.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $337.76.
About iShares Russell 1000 ETF
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 1000 ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.