M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 664,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after purchasing an additional 568,413 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,253,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,916,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,493,000 after purchasing an additional 521,107 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5,283.6% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 268,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 263,545 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $61.66 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

