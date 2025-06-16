Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Boosted by Cypress Advisory Group LLC

Cypress Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Allegion accounts for about 2.1% of Cypress Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cypress Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Allegion by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.40.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $135.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

