Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,559 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,673,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $81,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

