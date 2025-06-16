Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $6.42 Million Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. SLM makes up about 1.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SLM worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SLM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,246,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,889,000 after purchasing an additional 456,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,529,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,699 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $144,101,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,175,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,744,000 after purchasing an additional 338,128 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $140,442,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. SLM Co. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.83 million. SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

