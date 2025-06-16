Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $104.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.