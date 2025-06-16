Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,185 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.6% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FCX opened at $40.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

