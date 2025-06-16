Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,699 Shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.29% of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDVI. Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 237,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,548 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,738,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar during the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar during the first quarter worth about $675,000.

Get FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar alerts:

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TDVI opened at $25.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.18. FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76.

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Announces Dividend

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (TDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. TVDI is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US technology companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.