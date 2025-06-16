2,803,939 Shares in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,803,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,162,000. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 5.55% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,477,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after buying an additional 51,002 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

JAVA stock opened at $63.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

