2,803,939 Shares in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2025

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVAFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,803,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,162,000. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 5.55% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,477,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after buying an additional 51,002 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

JAVA stock opened at $63.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.