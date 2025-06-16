Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 188,382 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,012,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,382 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $59,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 117,200.0% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.