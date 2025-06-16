Variant Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of Variant Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 89,497.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,649,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,988,000 after buying an additional 19,627,616 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $258,132,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,335,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,130 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,857,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

