Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after buying an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $130.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

