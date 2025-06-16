Columbus Macro LLC Has $7.64 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $92.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average is $92.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

