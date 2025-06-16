Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 398 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,357,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 479,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,659,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Argus set a $375.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.65.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.2%

Quanta Services stock opened at $357.86 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

