Cypress Advisory Group LLC Purchases 619 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cypress Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Cypress Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,573 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,484 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $128,797,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $109,574,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $97,552,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of FND opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.71. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $124.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

