Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up about 1.9% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $84.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

