Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,366 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,538,000 after buying an additional 12,048,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,204,000 after buying an additional 9,152,670 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514,242 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,169 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.24 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

