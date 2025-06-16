Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $62,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 28.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $63.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

