FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,963 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Strategy by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Strategy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Strategy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy by 4,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 26,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.40, for a total value of $9,827,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 980 shares in the company, valued at $364,952. The trade was a 96.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,345 and have sold 93,619 shares valued at $33,607,643. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategy stock opened at $382.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Strategy Incorporated has a one year low of $102.40 and a one year high of $543.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of -67.97 and a beta of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.95 and its 200 day moving average is $341.50.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Strategy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.42.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

